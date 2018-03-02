UAE, Western Australia discuss relations

The Prime Minister is paying his first visit to the Emirates.

Sheikh Nahyan and the guest discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations with the state of Western Australia and cooperation between the two countries to develop work opportunities with different companies and sectors to serve the economy of the two countries and ways to further develop ties in the investment field.

"We are proud of the progress and prosperity of our country under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan," he said, referring to the UAE diverse community, where more than 200 nationalities live and work in the country.

The guest and his accompanying delegation expressed their happiness at this meeting, expressing their desire to explore investment opportunities between the state of Western Australia and the UAE in various fields, expressing their appreciation for the strong ties linking both sides.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Pankaj Savara, Commissioner of the Western Australia Government’s Dubai-based Middle East office, and Australian Ambassador Arthur Spyrou.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Mubarak bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and a number of the Australian Embassy members.