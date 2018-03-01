Hamdan bin Zayed orders building of 400 housing units in Silaa, Abu Dhabi

The gesture, which also includes survey planning of industrial and investment plots in the two cities of Silaa and Ghayathi, is in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

It's also in line with the keenness of the wise leadership to continue to provide the UAE citizens with decent living standards for them to fulfill their obligations under the comprehensive development drive in the country.

During the visit to Silaa, Sheikh Hamdan inspected a number of current and future infrastructure development projects being implemented in the city with in keeping with the overall development drive being witnessed in Al Dhafra.

He visited Al Ghuwaifat border-crossing and was briefed about the efforts exerted by the Abu Dhabi Police to promote services provided for passengers through the exit.

Sheikh Hamdan also toured Silaa Fishermen's Port. He, then, received members of the Silaa Majlis and met a number of Emiratis as part of his concern to follow up on their living conditions and the services provided in the city.

He also conveyed the regards of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and their determination to developing cities in Al Dhafra.

During the tour, Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by a number of dignitaries and top executives.