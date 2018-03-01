Mohammed bin Rashid announces initiative to supply school libraries with 1 million books

"Today marks the beginning of the UAE’s Month of Reading, where everybody works on instilling this civilised habit in our society and generations," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said.

"We announced today the launch of a new initiative to improve the reading content and to support school’s libraries with one million books," Sheikh Mohammed added.

His Highness said that the initiative aims to establish reading as a new habit in the country. He also said that there is a reading law which aims to get 80 percent of students read, and to increase the nation content of reading from 400 books to 4000 books by 2026.

His Highness also said that the objective is to prepare a generation capable of securing development leaps and ensuring the leadership of the UAE.

"We can’t create a tolerant society and stable families without culture, reading or knowledge."

The launch of the initiative coincides with the UAE’s Month of Reading, which was launched as part of the UAE National Reading Strategy.