National Archives, Ministry of Education to launch national carnival for Year of Zayed

The carnival will tour several emirates to achieve the NA’s goals while confirming its role in teaching future generations about the legacy of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which includes lessons that will help them continue building the country, led by the wise leadership.

The NA is keen to strengthen the culture of knowledge among UAE nationals while adding the initiative to its series of cultural, intellectual and knowledge achievements during the Year of Zayed.

The carnival will start in Abu Dhabi at the beginning of March, and will move to the Al Qawassim Corniche in Ras al-Khaimah on 6th March, Mubazzarah in Al Ain on 11th March, Al Mirfa Park in Al Dhafra on 18th March, Dubai Design District on 25th March, and Kalbaa Corniche in Sharjah on 29th March.