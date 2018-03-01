Abu Dhabi Civil Defence aims to promote preventive awareness among the public

In his speech marking World Civil Defence Day on 1st March, 2018, he said, "We are celebrating this occasion under the slogan, "Civil Defence and National Institutions Against Disasters," to highlight the activities and services provided by our institutions and in line with the government’s vision to make the UAE among the best countries of the world, in terms of excellence and its services to the public."

Brigadier Al Ketbi praised the support of the country’s leadership for his authority, which has a vital role in protecting lives and public property, through developing and training human resources and supplying them with the appropriate equipment, as well as employing international technologies and practices in emergency and public safety while forming a comprehensive package of professional and preventive services that aim to protect lives, property and the environment.

The key civil defence operations, which are protection, prevention and control, constitute a comprehensive package of services that start and end with public awareness, which is essential to achieving the country’s goals, he said in conclusion.