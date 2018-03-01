NCEMA signs MoU with Urban Development and Municipalities Department

The MoU was signed by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Hosani, Director-General of the NCEMA, and Mubarak Obaid Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Urban Development and Municipalities Department, in the presence of several officials from both parties.

The MoU aims to promote co-operation and the exchange of experience, knowledge and information related to geographical information, maps, accidents and severe disasters.

Both sides agreed to facilitate the exchange of information, strategies, plans and initiatives related to the MoU, as well as to jointly draft the required mechanisms for exchanging information, according to a strategy that will help achieve security, prosperity and stability in the country.

Al Hosani highlighted the importance of the MoU, which will assist both authorities in managing emergencies, crises and disasters, and promote closer co-operation that will serve the nation’s interests.

Al Dhaheri stressed that the MoU aims to promote mutual co-operation between both parties in cases of emergencies, crises and disasters, in line with the department’s strategy to perform its national role alongside other authorities while reflecting their mutual aspirations to achieve the country’s development.