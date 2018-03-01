NOC Executive Office reshuffles planning, technical committees

The meeting approved the completion of the remaining members Dr. Mai Al Jaber and engineer Azza Suleiman. It also endorsed the members of the Olympic Planning Committee, headed by Major General Ahmed Nasser Al-Raysi, namely: Rashid Ibrahim Al-Mutawa, Hamda Khadem Hamil Al-Qubaisi, Abdullah Salem Bin Yaqoub Al-Zaabi, and Khalid Ibrahim Al-Nakhi.

The Executive Office also endorsed the formation of a Technical Committee under the chairmanship of Mohammed Al Mahmoud. Abdul Mohsen Fahad Al Dosari was selected as Vice Chairman, while Saliih Mohmammed bin Ashour, Talal Al Hashemi, Ali Omar Al Balouchi, Yousef Al Baloushi and Nada Askar were approved as members.

It was agreed to nominate Dr. Abdul Hameed Al Attar as Chairman of the Sports Medicine Committee and select members of the committee before the next meeting of the Executive Office.

The meeting reviewed the report on the 18th Asian Games hosted by Indonesia from 18th August to 2nd September, 2018, in Jakarta and Palembang. The event will see 45 Asian countries represented by 10,000 athletes competing in 40 individual and team events.

The meeting saw discussions on the report of the 3rd National Sports Day, which will be held on 7th March, with the participation of various community organisations under a unique humanitarian nature. It will promote the 9th Special Regional Olympics for those with mental disability in Abu Dhabi 2019 from 14th to 22nd March. The event will attract more than 1,200 athletes from 33 countries to compete in the regional games and Special Olympics 2019.

The meeting was chaired by Humaid Al Qattami, Vice President of the NOC and Chairman of the Executive Office, who said, "Positivity and team spirit are key determinants of success and turning objectives into a reality that measure up to the ambitions of our leaders and prosperity of our nation."

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Mahmoud, 2nd VP, and Dawood Al Hajri, Secretary-General of the NOC, members of the Executive Office, Sheikh Salim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raysi, Mohammed Bin Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Advisor Ahmed Al Kamali, Major General (r) Ismail Al Gergawi, Brigadier Ahmed Hamdan Al Zayoodi, and Saleh Mohammed Saeed Bin Ashour.

Also in attendance were Mohammed bin Darwish, Executive Director of the Committee, and Ahmad Al Tayeb, Director of Technical and Sports Affairs at the NOC.

The Executive Office congratulated the Taekwondo Federation on the successful conclusion of the sixth Fujairah Open International Taekwondo Championship, which was held at Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah. The Championship attracted 835 players representing 38 countries from different continents.

It also congratulated the High Organising Committee of Arab Women's Games held last February for 11 days, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and President of Sharjah Women's Sports Foundation.

It also congratulated the Karate Federation on the success of the Karate Premier League, which saw the participation of 638 players from 73 countries, and the Karate Federation on Amina Dashti being the first Emirati and Gulf woman to receive the international recognition.