Hamdan bin Mohammed reshuffles Board of Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club

As part of the reshuffle, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as the Deputy Chairman.

Members of the Board include Mohammed Abdulla Al Gergawi, Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Sami Ahmed Al Qamzi, Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Abdulla Mohamed Al Basti, Hisham Abdullah Al Qasim and Ahmad Mohamed bin Humaidan.

Sheikh Hamdan called on the new Board to work to realise the vision of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and bring greater achievements to the club.

Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed a detailed report from the higher committee responsible for merging the three clubs, chaired by Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, and the subcommittees and teams appointed to look into the needs of the new club.