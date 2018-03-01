Abdullah bin Zayed launches 'Qelada' jewellery brand

The brand was launched on Wednesday during an event organised by the Ministry of Community Development in cooperation with Dubai Design District in the presence of Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Sara bin Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education Affairs, and Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Education and Knowledge Department.

The launch was also attended by Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Chairman of the Board & Director General of the Dubai Knowledge & Human Development Authority, officials from the Dubai Design District and the UAE Central Bank and representatives from the field of design and innovation.

The brand is part of the Ministry of Community Development's efforts to support and empower people of determination, as well as improve their skills and unleash creativity.

During the launch, Sheikh Abdullah joined designers at a live workshop, expressing his appreciation for the intricate work and detail involved in creating jewellery.

Sheikh Abdullah said that the UAE will continue its support for creative people and innovators who, he said, contribute to building and developing the community with a sustainable vision, in line with the changing times and the new needs of society.

Hessa Buhumaid, said, "We are proud of the continuous support from our leadership to build a community of sustainable development and to promote entrepreneurship."



he brand is the first project of its kind in the country and was launched as part of the country's policy to empower people of determination and integrate them into the labour market.

The Qelada brand has been developed in cooperation with the Central Bank and will see UAE dirham banknote scraps recycled for use in the creation of jewellery.