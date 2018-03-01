Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 21st meeting of Education and Human Resources Council

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the members of the council and approved the minutes of the 20th meeting of the Education and Human Resources Council.

Speaking on the impact the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan has had on the country's journey of educational development, he said, "We are living an exceptional year in which we celebrate the legacy of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, who laid the foundation of a country that has become a shining example for leadership and excellence in all fields. The school of Zayed will continue to always inspire us and future generations."

He said that the inauguration of the Founder’s Memorial holds an important message for future generations, saying, "The legacy of the founding leader is immortal and will remain to be a shining beacon to the path of excellence and to advance the march of development and prosperity."

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah was briefed on new projects submitted by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, aimed at enhancing competitiveness at the work environment, improving HR mechanisms, and developing human capital.

Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills and Chairman of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, reviewed the most important features of the project titled, "Career Progression and Development of Elite Competencies in the Federal Government" which was prepared by the authority lately and submitted to the Education and Human Resources Council.

The Federal Authority for Human Resources has previously submitted a series of initiatives and studies to the council aimed at enhancing the country's competitiveness as part of the UAE leadership's aspirations towards global leadership.

Sheikh Abdullah also viewed the results of the "Comprehensive Survey on the Quality of Life of Students" which is one of the initiatives of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai to raise the happiness and quality of life of students in Dubai.

He was also briefed on the developments of the professional licensing scheme for teachers. The license will include the evaluation of teachers in the professional standards of the teacher's license and a test in the specialised subject.

The meeting was attended by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Sarah bin Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State, Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Education and Knowledge Department and member of the Executive Council, and a number of other officials.