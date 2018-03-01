UAE participates in Kabul Process Conference

In a statement delivered by Yacoub Yousef Al Hosani, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Organisations Affairs, at the Kabul Process Conference this week, he reiterated the UAE's condemnation and rejection of terrorism in "all its forms and manifestations, regardless of its source, location and perpetrators."

Stressing the importance of concerted international and regional efforts to combat terrorism, Al Hosani also highlighted the importance of utilising the opportunities and initiatives from international and regional organisations and conferences that work to enforce UN strategies for national reconciliation, the peace process, and activate its resolutions and adopt its recommendations.

During the conference, organised by the Afghani government to support the process of peace, security and cooperation in the country and region, Al Hosani demonstrated the UAE's active efforts in bringing stability to Afghanistan, and its firm position to support the process of its development and prosperity, as well as its efforts in containing a number of regional and international crisis.

The Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs led a UAE delegation to the conference which included Ahmed Al Hameli, Director of the Ministry’s West Asia Department and Saif Al Shamsi, Charge d'affaires at the UAE Embassy in Afghanistan.