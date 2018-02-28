Ministry of Education, Microsoft launch training programme for teachers

The international programme, which is the first of its kind, will help to strengthen the smart structure of UAE schools, and is part of the ministry’s efforts to keep pace with the latest technological developments in education, and will enable teachers to use these developments at a professional level to adopt them in their work.



Under the partnership, Microsoft staff will train 13 teachers as the programme’s nucleus and will later train other academic staff. The training will take place over 18 months, and the participants will be tested to confirm their progress. The partnership will continue after the end of the programme, to teach its participants the latest knowledge.



The launch of the programme was witnessed by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Eng. Abdulrahman Al Hammadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Supervision and Support Services; Dr. Mohammed Al Mualla, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Higher Education Academic Affairs, and Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, ACTVET.

It was also held on the sidelines of the ministry’s participation in the Global Education Forum and its accompanying exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Centre.