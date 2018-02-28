UAE Armed Forces, Al Habtoor Group sign MoU for special discounts

The special rates extend a 50 percent discount at all Al Habtoor Group hotels in Dubai and abroad for UAE military staff, as well as 20 percent reduction at the Group’s leisure and entertainment facilities, including La Perle by Dragone the new aqua show at Al Habtoor City.



Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Founding Chairman of Al Habtoor Group, said that the UAE military would also be eligible for a special discount on the purchase of apartments within the Al Habtoor Residence Collection.



He said he would personally pay 20 percent towards any unit purchased by the UAE military personnel. The Al Habtoor City luxury homes range from one to seven bedrooms and sit directly on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal.

The MoU was signed between Al Habtoor and Colonel Salem Mohammed Al Mansouri, representing the G. H. Q. Armed Forces. Also present were Colonel Obeid Mohammed Al Kaabi and Brigadier Khalid Ali Mohammed Al Khuzaimi.



"The UAE military personnel put their lives on the line daily for their country to keep us safe and to ensure the security of the region. It is our duty to repay them in some way. I want to recognise the Armed Forces of the UAE for the tireless effort they put in day after day to ensure we are kept safe. I commend them for their efforts to protect the UAE," Al Habtoor said.

The move follows a similar discount plan announced late last year for the Dubai Police.