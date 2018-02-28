Nahyan bin Mubarak visits Abu Dhabi Police pavilion at Abu Dhabi Air Expo 2018

Sheikh Nahyan listened to an explanation by Major Pilot Hammad Rashid Al Ketbi, Representative of the Abu Dhabi Police Air Wing Administration, about its air ambulance and humanitarian and social services provided to the public.



He also reviewed the list of patrols of the Emergency and Public Safety Department and listened to an explanation by Captain Ahmed Hassan Al Hammadi, Paramedic Officer at the Ambulance Department, about the department’s sand ambulance patrol, first responder’s bike, first responder’s car and ambulance car. Sheikh Nahyan also learned about the duties of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate.



The pavilion was also visited by Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khaled Al Nahyan, who learned about the duties and services of the air ambulance, happiness patrol, sand ambulance patrols, first responder’s bike, and first responder’s car of the Abu Dhabi Police.

Brigadier Saeed Saif Al Nuaimi, Director of Finance and Services at the Abu Dhabi, toured the Abu Dhabi Police pavilion while accompanied by Brigadier Khalifa Butti Al Shamsi, Deputy Director of Finance and Services, and Brigadier Pilot Ibrahim Hassan Al Baloushi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Police Air Wing Administration.



Brigadier Al Nuaimi listened to an explanation by Major Al Ketbi about the participation by the Abu Dhabi Police in the exhibition, where it discussed the air ambulance that is equipped with the latest medical equipment, as well as its duties to rescue those injured in road traffic accidents and transfer them to hospitals to receive treatment.

He also reviewed the other patrol services provided by the Abu Dhabi Police.