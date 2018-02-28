UAQ Ruler visits Dubai International Boat Show

Held from 27th February to 3rd March at the Dubai Canal, the Middle East’s number one leisure marine and lifestyle event attracts thousands of boating and marine lifestyle enthusiasts. The annual show acts as a global platform for brands to showcase their products to potential clients from across the Middle East and beyond.



Sheikh Saud toured the exhibition and was briefed about the latest yachts, boats and navigation equipment showcased by 845 companies from 61 countries, including more than 90 companies and brands that are participating for the first time in the event.