UAE Ambassador meets with Chief of staff of Italian General Command of Carabinieri

During the meeting, they discussed the participation of Carabinieri in the International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience, ISNR, which will be held from 6th to 8th March 2018 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, in Abu Dhabi Maruccia confirmed the participation of the Carabinieri with a high-level delegation which reflects the importance of this exhibition at the global level, and exemplifies the importance of the UAE for the Italy.



Al Raisi praised cooperation between the UAE and Italy, especially in the research, innovation security techniques and hosting specialised exhibitions, which strengthens relations between the two countries.



They also reviewed issues of mutual interest and ways to develop them between the two friendly countries.