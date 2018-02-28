Abu Dhabi Police participates in "UAE Friends Campaign"

Colonel Mohammed Rashid Al Shamsi, Deputy Director of the Al Ain Police Directorate for Administrative Affairs and Operations, said that the participation of the Abu Dhabi Police in the campaign is part of the Year of Zayed 2018, which involves supporting community initiatives and volunteer work and promoting environmental awareness among the community.

Dr. Ibrahim Ali, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Friends Society and Vice President of the Gulf Environment Network, said that the campaign is taking place as part of the National Environment Day, aimed to motivate children to participate in volunteer work and collect waste, to maintain public cleanliness and protect the environment from pollution.