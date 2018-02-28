Abu Dhabi Police participates in UMEX

The lab is a 25-metre trailer that includes high quality technical equipment used for weapons and ammunition inspections and to take samples for a fingerprint database, which will reduce the Abu Dhabi Police’s technical inspection times of firearms and enable their inspectors to go directly to the crime scene, instead of having to take the weapons to the lab.

The lab was designed and constructed according to the latest international specifications and is supplied with the most advanced equipment and technologies, to ensure the provision of quality police services.

It can effectively analyse and test weapons and access the fingerprint database through the "Integrated Ballistic Identification System," IBIS. Its weapons section consists of a one for firearms and ammunition and another for quality inspections.

The lab, which will be operated by a national team, has many advantages, including the ability to take samples from weapons that are required to be licenced, and upload information to a weapons database through a joint communication line with the central IBIS server.