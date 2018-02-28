AMAF participates in 'UAE Innovation Month'

The plan is aligned with the vision of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to advance innovation and shape a creative mindset in the country.

Sheikh Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ali bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Executive Chairman of Al Ihsan Charity Association, and Environmental Advisor to the Ajman Government, headlined a workshop entitled ‘The Spirit of Innovation’, that drew the participation of the foundation’s employees and key business partners and stakeholders. He highlighted the vital need to enhance awareness of innovation and creativity among organisational teams in the private and public sector to achieve the wider national goals of sustainable development.

AMAF’s Minors' Affairs Department hosted the ‘I innovate’ exhibition, showcasing some innovations created by the foundation’s minors. The event also featured a contest to identify the best ones, triggering enthusiasm and a spirit of healthy competition among the young participants.

Also the AMAF’s conducted the ‘Innovative Recess’ initiative. Convening different staff teams from the organisational units for informal brainstorming sessions with their directors outside the foundation's premises, and thereby distancing them from daily work pressures, the sessions documented all of the innovative ideas and suggestions that were later carefully examined for implementation.

Speaking on the UAE Innovation Month initiatives at AMAF, Ali Al Mutawa, AMAF’s new Secretary-General, said, "Our visionary government realised a long time ago that countries and societies aspiring to leadership and excellence must shape the culture of innovation and ensure that they implement innovative approaches across all domains.

Pointing out that in addition to celebrating the spirit of innovation in the country, AMAF’s initiatives reinforce the foundation’s commitment to ensuring a nation-wide culture of innovation, Al Mutawa said, "I believe that our participation in the UAE Innovation Month will lead to a renewed focus on innovation and contribute in no small measure to shaping a better future and happier society."