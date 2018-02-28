Abu Dhabi, Saudi Crown Princes receive calls from Trump

Trump and the Crown Princes "discussed regional developments and opportunities to further enhance" the partnerships with both countries "on a range of security and economic issues," the announcements said.

Trump thanked the Crown Princes for their "leadership in highlighting ways all Gulf Cooperation Council states can better counter Iranian destabilising activities and defeat terrorists and extremists," the statements said.

"The leaders agreed on the importance of regional cooperation and a united Gulf Cooperation Council to mitigate regional threats and ensure the region's economic prosperity," the statements noted.