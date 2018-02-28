Bahraini premier commends UAE support

During the meeting

The Bahraini premier made the remarks during his meeting with Abdul Reda Abdullah Al Khouri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, on the occasion of the end of his term of duty.



"The UAE-Bahrain relations are a model to be copied for cooperation and integration between sisterly nations across all domains," said Prince Khalifa, lauding the efforts made by Al Khouri during his tenure to further advancing the bilateral relations.



For his part, Al Khouri expressed his appreciation for the support he received during his term of duty from Prince Khalifa and all the Bahraini cabinet members to sustain bilateral relations under the prudent leadership of the two countries.