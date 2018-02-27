Expo 2020 Dubai presents an opportunity to redefine Arab world, Latin America: Reem Al Hashimy

"Never before has this international exhibition come to the Arab World or Latin America. We have a unique opportunity to tell the world who we are. Together, we can dispel past narratives and forge our own voices, defining who we want to be. The impact can be nothing less than transformative," she said while addressing government and business leaders at the forum.

Drawing inspiration from the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, Al Hashimy highlighted the commonalities between the UAE and countries in Latin America, stating that Dubai is constantly searching for new opportunities and better ways of doing business.

"Sheikh Zayed was a man who believed in the power of partnerships and reaching out to others," she said. "In this spirit, Emiratis reach out to countries and communities near and far, with the understanding that whether we are similar or different as people, we are all bound by a common humanity. We in Dubai believe in constantly searching for new opportunities, and finding new and better ways of doing business. Together [with Latin America], we can go further."

The Minister spoke about the unique advantages and expansion opportunities that the UAE can offer Latin American countries, such as its strategic geographical position, strong expertise in smart governance and tourism, support for SMEs, as well as its keenness to expand its cooperation in the areas of food production and agriculture. She lauded Dubai Chamber’s efforts to build bridges between the UAE and Latin America and highlighted the importance of hosting events like the Global Business Forum on Latin America that bring people from together to collaborate and broaden their horizons.

"People, when brought together for a common goal, with a clear vision and determined roadmap, can do anything. In the spirit of this year’s conference, to connect, collaborate and grow, we are keen to continue this journey in the future," she added.

The Global Business Forum on Latin America is being held on 27th and 28th February 2018, in Dubai, under the patronage of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The event is organised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The 2018 conference is part of a series of Dubai Chamber’s Global Business Forums, which was launched in 2013 to highlight new investment opportunities in a number of emerging and dynamic global markets, including Africa, the Commonwealth of Independent States, CIS, and Latin America.

The Global Business Forum on Latin America 2018 brings together top-level decision makers, including heads of state, ministers, dignitaries, prominent CEOs, heads of private banks, sovereign wealth funds, private equity firms, business leaders, and entrepreneurs from Latin America, the GCC and beyond.