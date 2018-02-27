VP’s initiatives a vision for exceptional leadership: Hanif Al Qassim

He also praised his leadership in translating human values into a work philosophy for the people and a way of life for a society.

Dr. Al Qassim was speaking following Sheikh Mohammed's launching of the second round of Arab Hope Makers, the largest Arab initiative dedicated to celebrating philanthropic efforts. The initiative seeks to honour and promote people in the Arab world who spread hope, and who encompass the values of giving, positivity and optimism by dedicating their lives to helping those around them. It aims to celebrate people fighting social, economic, health and psychological issues with humanitarian initiatives.

"Hope Makers in our Arab world are the makers of civilisation and the future. Every human being has a good seed inside him and every person has the ability to contribute positively in our Arab world," Dr. Al Qassim said He added that this reflects the prestigious status of the UAE and its leadership, which is making great efforts in facing challenges at all levels, and has been able to provide a model and a methodology of tolerance and human solidarity instilled by its founding leaders.