Hamed bin Zayed tours UMEX 2018

  • Tuesday 27, February 2018 in 10:47 PM
  • Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Tuesday toured the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference, UMEX, which is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC.
The event is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
 
During the tour, Sheikh Hamed visited a number of participating national and international organisations. He was also briefed on the companies' latest technologies and equipment in the field of unmanned systems, simulation, training and the latest technology in this vital sector.
 
Sheikh Hamed listened to a brief explanation about the companies' most important activities, projects and modern industries, and their future plans.