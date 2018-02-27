Hamdan bin Rashid receives Panama President

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid and President Carlos discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Panama, and means of enhancing ties in the economic, trade, and tourism sectors for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples.

The Panamanian President expressed his hope that his visit to the UAE and his meetings with officials will result in fruitful investment partnerships across various sectors.

He praised the great development witnessed by the UAE thanks to the wisdom of its leadership, forming a model nation for development in a multitude of sectors including renewable energy, tourism, infrastructure and innovation, among others.

The meeting was attended by Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of Dubai Ruler's Court; Ibrahim Mohammed Al Mansouri, UAE Ambassador to Panama, and Eduardo Fonseca Ward, Ambassador of Panama to the UAE.