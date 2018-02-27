Mohamed bin Zayed visits UMEX- SimTEX 2018

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed toured the pavilions of a number of participating national and foreign companies and got posted on the state-of-the-art unmanned systems and technologies showcased by the exhibitors, including unmanned systems and simulation and training technologies.

He exchanged talk with the exhibitors on the importance of such specialised events which showcase the latest technologies in the area of UAS and their role in ensuring global peace and stability.

One of the main highlights of the tour was at the Khalifa University where Sheikh Mohamed was briefed by Dr. Aref Al Hammadi, University President on the key projects and innovations developed by the university students, including advanced ground-breaking survey radars and techniques.

Sheikh Mohamed also visited the stand of the Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute (ADVETI) where he was shown an automatic guided logistics appliance aimed at cutting labour and delivery costs to 40 percent.