President confers Independence Order on Costa Rica's Minister of Foreign Affairs

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presented the Order to the Costa Rican minister during a meeting at the ministry in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded the Costa Rican Minister's significant efforts to advance bilateral ties to new heights of cooperation.

For his part, the Minister of Costa Rica paid tribute to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed for awarding him the high-profile accolade, praising His Highness' prudent policy and prominent role regionally and globally. He also thanked Sheikh Abdullah for his relentless efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.

Later, the two ministers held a joint meeting during which they explored the prospects of enhancing bilateral ties across various fields. They also exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments as well as on a host of issues of mutual interest.