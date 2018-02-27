Founder’s Memorial highlights Sheikh Zayed's message: Sultan bin Zayed

In his speech, Monday, marking the launch of the memorial, he said that Sheikh Zayed has raised the stature of the UAE, after exerting considerable efforts, time and resources to establish a comprehensive civilisation. His efforts are being continued under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Sultan added.

He went on to say that history will always remember Sheikh Zayed as the person and leader who gave and taught his people patience, persistence, love, respect, hard work, and justice and mercy.

Sheikh Sultan affirmed that Sheikh Zayed will remain as a symbol of giving, leadership, achievement and advancement while noting that the Founder’s Memorial will introduce the community and future generations to his personality, and further stressing that it will remain a bright beacon and a monument of civilisation on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, which will highlight the message that Sheikh Zayed established a civilisation with his humanity and wisdom.

"Zayed’s house will remain a destination of safety and giving, under the leadership of my brother, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and because of the efforts of loyal men, the sons of Zayed, and their brothers, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the loyal people of the UAE," Sheikh Sultan said.

"The legacy of Sheikh Zayed is ingrained in the hearts of the UAE people and the entire world and will remain a motivation and inspiration. The Founder’s Memorial is a refuge for those seeking righteousness, and to explore the legacy of the father, Sheikh Zayed, and his noble values, which inspire us to continue working, giving and following his wisdom," he concluded.