During the distribution of ERC aid Yashbum in the Shabwa Governorate

The ERC distributed 3,000 food parcels to the residents of Yashbum in the Shabwa Governorate, as part of the UAE’s efforts to support local residents and help them overcome their tough living conditions.

The region’s residents thanked the UAE and its leadership while praising its charity and humanitarian work and those of its humanitarian arm, the ERC, to ease the suffering of citizens of both the governorate and Yashbum.