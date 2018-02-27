Ajman Crown Prince receives Al Baloushi siblings

Sheikh Ammar listened to an explanation about their recent activities and future projects and inventions and their participation in Arab and International competitions, as well as their prizes from various organisations and countries.

He was also briefed by Dana about her ambition to be the first Emirati astronaut, as well as her acceptance by a university in California into a special early university education programme, which is a national and regional achievement.

Sheikh Ammar expressed his happiness at receiving the two talented and innovative UAE nationals, whose inventions are appreciated and recognised by specialists while praising their innovative international projects, which are admired by the nation’s leadership and people.

Sheikh Ammar also expressed his pride and that of all UAE nationals in the achievements of Adeeb and Dana, which was the result of the support of the wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

He noted that success requires great efforts and what they have presented proves that UAE nationals have many ideas, innovations and inventions, which were made possible by the legacy of the UAE’s founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who raised an aware and intellectual people who are capable of strengthening the country’s position as an international centre of innovation and excellence.