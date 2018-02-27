UAE participates in 23rd Arab experts meeting for combatting terrorism

The UAE delegation is led by Dr. Saeed Ali Al Naqbi, Representative of the Ministry of Justice, and includes representatives of the Ministry of Interior.

Ambassador Fadel Jawad, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League for the Legal Affairs Sector, said that combatting terrorism and terrorist groups is everyone’s mission while calling for the coordinated efforts of Arab countries to effectively counter terrorism and eliminate its sources of funding, through Arab conventions related to counter-terrorism, which is the cornerstone of regional joint action, as well as through co-operation between relevant regional and international organisations.

He added that the international community and authorities concerned with counter-terrorism are responsible for combatting all forms of terrorism while stressing that terrorism does not target a specific country or region, and its deadly effects exceed the boundaries of countries and continents, with the aim of terrorising people, threatening stability and security, and attacking the rights of the innocent.

The two-day meeting will discuss many key topics, including a report on the procedures to implement the recommendations of the previous meeting, as well as the Arab League’s activities related to counter-terrorism, terrorist groups, foreign terrorists and e-terrorism.

The meeting will also discuss the challenges related to the new funding channels of terrorist organisations, the procedures to ratify Arab counter-terrorism conventions, promoting cooperation between international and regional organisations concerned with combatting terrorism and presenting the relevant experience of Arab countries.