EDCC wraps up successful UMEX 2018 participation

The exhibition, which opened on Sunday, was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sultan Abdulla Al Samahi, Acting Director-General of the EDCC, said, "During UMEX 2018, the EDCC hosted several meetings with counterpart organisations and with delegations from Korea Defence Industry Association, KDIA, Emirates Japan Marketing Council, and other international players.

"The past three days saw extensive and fruitful meetings and discussions between the EDCC and the various international bodies concerned with defence industries. We hope that such communication will lead to building strong partnerships, creation of joint investments and to supporting national industrial sectors.

He further said that EDCC participation at UMEX 2018 came as part of our ongoing efforts to build a platform for communication and effective networking and partnerships among industry players.

"EDCC and KDIA agreed to hold regular meetings among their respective members to identify opportunities for joint investments, to exchange business ideas and share best practices," he stated.

Al Samahi applauded the success of this year’s edition of UMEX, which provided an opportunity for the defence industry to strengthen relations with globally renowned leaders in unmanned systems technology and to discuss the latest developments, trends and innovations in the unmanned and simulation systems.

The EDCC is mandated to be the primary communication platform between industry players both local and international, as well as strategic government stakeholders.

It also seeks to enable dialogue between the industry and various stakeholders and productive discussion on industry topics using external experts to share industry perspective.