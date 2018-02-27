Energy Minister receives 'We Are All Police' membership

  • Tuesday 27, February 2018 in 7:21 PM
  • Suhail Al Mazrouei being presented with membership of "We Are All Police" initiative
    Suhail Al Mazrouei being presented with membership of "We Are All Police" initiative
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, has received his membership to the "We Are All Police" initiative, as Member No. 225, from Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police, in the presence of Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Police.

Al Rumaithi said that the effective partnership between community members and the General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police, which is strengthened by the initiative, aims to enhance the security and stability of the community and protect Abu Dhabi’s achievements, especially in terms of security. The initiative reflects the sense of responsibility that will lead to greater security and comfort in Abu Dhabi, which is one of the safest cities in the world, he added.

The initiative also aims to encourage community members to cooperate with the police in implementing the vision and aspirations of the wise leadership, which considers achieving safety, security and community prevention as a joint responsibility between authorities and individuals, through creating a community culture that encourages everyone to maintain security and stability.