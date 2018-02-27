Energy Minister receives 'We Are All Police' membership

Al Rumaithi said that the effective partnership between community members and the General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police, which is strengthened by the initiative, aims to enhance the security and stability of the community and protect Abu Dhabi’s achievements, especially in terms of security. The initiative reflects the sense of responsibility that will lead to greater security and comfort in Abu Dhabi, which is one of the safest cities in the world, he added.

The initiative also aims to encourage community members to cooperate with the police in implementing the vision and aspirations of the wise leadership, which considers achieving safety, security and community prevention as a joint responsibility between authorities and individuals, through creating a community culture that encourages everyone to maintain security and stability.