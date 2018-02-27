Al Bowardi tours UMEX 2018

During his tour, Al Bowardi was briefed on the companies' latest technologies and equipment in the manufacturing and maintenance of unmanned systems used for civilian and military purposes. He also exchanged talks with heads of companies about the most important systems offered by them, and their participation in the UMEX exhibition this year.

He also witnessed live performances of participating companies, which highlighted the capabilities of the unmanned systems and simulation systems and training.

Al Bowardi was accompanied by a number of senior officers and officials of the Ministry.