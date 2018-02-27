Bahrain-UAE ties praised

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Bahrain's Deputy Premier, Sheikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa has received Abdulridha Abdullah Mahmoud Khori, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom, the Bahrain News Agency, BNA, has reported.

According to the agency, the Deputy Premier praised the excellent fraternal ties fostered by the two leaderships in the interest of both countries and peoples, noting the ambassador’s efforts in bolstering the cooperation in various fields, and wishing him success.

Khori expressed his delight to have worked as the UAE ambassador in Bahrain, and his gratitude and appreciation of Sheikh Mohammed's reception and the welcoming and cooperation accorded him by officials in Bahrain that contributed to the success of his duties.