Bahrain-UAE ties praised

According to the agency, the Deputy Premier praised the excellent fraternal ties fostered by the two leaderships in the interest of both countries and peoples, noting the ambassador’s efforts in bolstering the cooperation in various fields, and wishing him success.

Khori expressed his delight to have worked as the UAE ambassador in Bahrain, and his gratitude and appreciation of Sheikh Mohammed's reception and the welcoming and cooperation accorded him by officials in Bahrain that contributed to the success of his duties.