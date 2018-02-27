Saif bin Zayed attends 'Etihad 46' joint security exercise

Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior and Chairman of the Higher Committee of Internal Security, said that the exercise, which involved many security scenarios, went as planned and the participants showed great effectiveness while noting that it was successful, due to the cooperation of various police sectors.

He added that the exercise is in line with the strategy and plan of the Ministry of Interior while stressing that the participants benefited from it and acquired new knowledge. The success of the exercise is due to the effective preparations of relevant security departments, he further added.

The security exercise also helped to promote and develop joint action in addressing security emergencies and crises and the leadership and control system of the Ministry’s sectors, as well as to improve the capacities and potential of the ministry, according to the best international standards and practices, he affirmed.

Al Shaafar further stressed that the nation’s security and stability is the top priority, and exercise is part of the efforts to make the UAE among the safest countries in the world and continue its development and prosperity while praising the support of the supreme leadership for the police and the nation’s human resources.

The exercise was attended by Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security, Major General Akab Shaheen Al Ali, Chairman of the Armed Forces Operations Committee, and Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Hosani, Director-General of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, as well as assisting under-secretaries and directors-general of UAE police force, senior officials from the ministry, and representatives of several of its strategic partners.