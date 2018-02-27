Mohammed bin Rashid receives Egypt's Parliament Speaker

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid during his meeting with Ali Abdel Aal

Sheikh Mohammed and Abdel Aal, in the presence of Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, discussed the fraternal ties between the UAE and Egypt and means to enhance cooperation for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.

The two sides also reviewed current developments in the region, and the role Arab parliaments play in serving national interests across international forums.

His Highness emphasised the importance of further activating coordination and exchange of expertise between Arab parliaments.

The meeting was attended by Sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.