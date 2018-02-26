"Founder’s Memorial" an expression of loyalty to leader who worked for advancement of country: Fatima bint Mubarak

During the launch, which was also attended by several Sheikhas and female ministers, Sheikha Fatima stressed that Sheikh Zayed deserves to be honoured by his nation and people, as he was unique in his giving, intellect and humanity, which have influenced the entire nation and exceeded its borders.



Sheikha Fatima said that the launch of the memorial was ordered by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to appreciate the achievements of Sheikh Zayed.



She also pointed out that the new memorial confirms many facts, most notably Sheikh Zayed’s place in the hearts of his people and the people of the world.

Sheikha Fatima noted that "Zayed the Giving" did not forget women before or while founding the country, as he supported them and affirmed that both halves of the community, women and men, should build the nation together. Women are the sisters of men, so they are equal in rights and duties, and they both have the responsibility to participate in the country’s development, she added.



She further added that Sheikh Zayed’s legacy has made the UAE a centre of communication and social interaction between other countries and their people, and created a model of co-existence, tolerance and nation-building, which prioritises people and their happiness, welfare, advancement and prosperity.

The "Mother of the UAE" asserted that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, expressed that Sheikh Zayed is a great figure, who carved his name with letters of light in the hearts of millions and gained the world’s respect for his wisdom, humanity and vision.



The Founder’s Memorial will provide an important window where people can learn about the life of Sheikh Zayed, as a unique leader and human being who carried goodness to all humanity.