'Founder's Memorial' a gratitude to exceptional leader: Sultan Al Jaber

In a statement on the occasion of the inauguration of the Founder's Memorial, Dr. Al Jaber said: "The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan had built an iconic symbol of glory and lit the road for the people of the UAE to become the happiest people on earth."



The late Sheikh Zayed, Al Jaber continued, leaned on the past to build a bright future for the UAE and thanks to this blend, the UAE is flourishing today with peace, tolerance and amity.



"We are very proud of our leadership who follow on the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed and who continue the endeavours to step up the comprehensive development drive in the UAE."

"Thanks to Sheikh Zayed's legacy, we enjoy progress and prosperity today. Yet, we have a great responsibility to work day and night to honour and preserve this legacy under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan," he added.



Dr. Al Jaber noted that the Founder's Memorial will enable current and future generations to learn from the principles and values upheld by the late Sheikh Zayed.

"The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was a man of benevolence who helped the needy and supported those who yearned for knowledge and progress," he concluded.