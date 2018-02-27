Founder's Memorial a witness to Zayed rich legacy: Hazza bin Zayed

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

The memorial has been established as a national commemoration of the UAE’s founding father, his visionary leadership and his vast influence on his country and the wider world.



''Inaugurated today to coincide with the Year of Zayed, the Memorial is a glowing tribute to giving, contributions and services by Sheikh Zayed to his people, nation and the world at large,'' said Sheikh Hazza in a statement on the official inauguration of the Memorial in Abu Dhabi.



''Sheikh Zayed is a leader who loved his people and built a nation founded on values of tolerance and amity that respects rich legacy and embraces values of modernity,'' he added.