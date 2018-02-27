War against terrorism accepts no compromise: Awqaf Chairman

Dr. Al Kaabi called on the international community to mobilise joint efforts - more than any time before - to confront terrorism intellectually, cultural and ideologically.



He stressed the need for an international strategy based on integrated, concerted mechanisms to counter terrorism and promote the culture of peace among peoples.



Al Kaabi noted to the UAE's efforts and contributions to the 65-nation US-led Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh and the 34-nation Saudi-led e Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition.

He also called for forging strategic partnerships between the media, non-governmental organisations and religious institutions to regulate the religious rhetoric in the media and spread the Islamic moderate school.