Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab-EU foreign ministers' meeting on Al Quds

  • Monday 26, February 2018 in 11:00 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the the joint meeting of foreign ministers of the six-party Arab committee on Al Quds with their counterparts in the European Union on Monday at the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels.
The meeting supported efforts and movements of the committee to deal with the consequences of the US decision to move US Embassy to Al Quds and its impact on the peace prospects.  
 
Earlier today, Sheikh Abdullah attended a coordinating meeting of the foreign ministers of the six-party Arab committee held at the Arab League headquarters in Brussels.
 
The committee was formed by the extraordinary meeting of the Arab foreign ministers in December 2017 to assess the US decision and determine the next steps to protect the holy city.