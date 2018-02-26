Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab-EU foreign ministers' meeting on Al Quds

The meeting supported efforts and movements of the committee to deal with the consequences of the US decision to move US Embassy to Al Quds and its impact on the peace prospects.

Earlier today, Sheikh Abdullah attended a coordinating meeting of the foreign ministers of the six-party Arab committee held at the Arab League headquarters in Brussels.

The committee was formed by the extraordinary meeting of the Arab foreign ministers in December 2017 to assess the US decision and determine the next steps to protect the holy city.