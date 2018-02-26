NCM predicts rainy, dusty weather in UAE over next three days

The NCM also advised the public to stay away from water gatherings, especially near the highlands. It also urged sea vessels offshore to be careful due to sea roughness in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman during this period of weather instability.

"The weather is expected to be frequently partly cloudy with different formations of clouds moving from central Saudi Arabia towards our region, in the coming days," the Centre said in a statement on Monday.

On Tuesday, there will be an extension of the Red Sea low pressure through the surface, accompanied by a trough of low pressure in the upper air, leading to accumulation of clouds gradually and accompanied by rainfall on the coasts and in the western areas by afternoon and evening with accumulation of clouds on the eastern mountains during daytime.

According to the NCM's forecast, from Wednesday to Friday, the clouds will move from the west, continuing to spread over the country with intervals. As a result of the low pressure over the surface and the upper air, the clouds will increase and develop in different parts of the country, accompanied by occasional rains.

"The winds will be fresh Southeasterly to Northeasterly during this period, especially on the sea with active clouds, causing dust and sand to blow over the exposed areas, while the sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea, especially with active clouds," the NCM stated.