UAE Embassy in Amman delivers 1,500 Qurans to Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf

Faisal Ahmed Al Malik, Charge d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy, presented the Qurans at the ministry’s headquarters, with the attendance of Abdul Nasser Abu Al Basal, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Holy Places of Jordan, and other officials from the ministry.

Abdul Nasser Abu Al Basal expressed his gratitude to the UAE’s leadership, government and people for their ongoing charitable and humanitarian initiatives, which reflects the social solidarity between the people of both countries that are derived from the true Islamic religion while praying to Allah Almighty to grant Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum and all deceased Muslims his mercy and a place in his heavens.

Al Malik congratulated Al Basal for his appointment as Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Holy Places while highlighting the UAE’s desire, as part of the directives of the wise leadership, to launch humanitarian and charitable projects and initiatives in Jordan.