Mansour bin Zayed witnesses graduation of first batch of fifth category of National Service Programme

The ceremony was also witnessed by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance, Pilot Staff-Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National and Reserve Service Authority, and Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Food Security Centre, along with other national officials.

Sheikh Mansour stressed that soldiering is an honour, and serving the nation is a sacred duty and responsibility for all citizens while asserting that the youths who enlist in the military and other types of national service significantly contribute to raising the national mood and strengthening the belonging of the people to the nation and their loyalty to its leadership, as well as preparing future generations who can defend their nation and its gains and achievements.

He praised the efforts of the Food Security Centre and the National and Reserve Service Authority to train those who enlist in alternative national services in managing and operating vital food establishments during crises and emergencies.

Pilot Staff-Major General Al Nahyan stressed that the initiative is unique and progressive, as it reflects the strategic vision of the wise leadership and highlights the UAE’s trust in its youth and their ability to truly belong to their giving nation.

Khalifa Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of the Food Security Centre, stated that the decision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to enlist the centre among the organisations that provide opportunities for alternative national service is part of the country’s strategy to prepare the nation’s youth and give them skills and expertise to operate vital food establishments in times of emergencies and crises. He also announced the launch of the second cycle of the programme.