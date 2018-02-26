Mohamed bin Zayed, Bahraini FM discuss latest regional developments, challenges

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Khalid Al Khalifa also discussed means of coordination and consultation about efforts being made to contain challenges and crises facing the region.

They also reviewed the longstanding, historic and fraternal ties between the peoples in both countries.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in the Eastern Region; Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs (ZHO), and Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, attended the meeting.