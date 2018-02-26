Mohamed bin Zayed, Bahraini FM discuss latest regional developments, challenges

  • Monday 26, February 2018 in 10:01 PM
  • Mohammed bin Zayed receives Bahraini FM at Al Bahr Palace
    Mohammed bin Zayed receives Bahraini FM at Al Bahr Palace
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received at Al Bahr Palace Monday, the visiting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, to take stock of the latest developments in the Arab region as well as challenges to regional security and stability.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Khalid Al Khalifa also discussed means of coordination and consultation about efforts being made to contain challenges and crises facing the region.
 
They also reviewed the longstanding, historic and fraternal ties between the peoples in both countries.    
 
Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in the Eastern Region; Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs (ZHO), and Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, attended the meeting.