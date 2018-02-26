Mohamed bin Zayed receives Egyptian House of Representatives Speaker

They discussed the role of Arab parliaments in tackling Arab issues and protecting rights and interests of peoples at international gatherings.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Dr. Ali Abdel Aal explored ways of enhancing bilateral ties so as to serve mutual interests and touched on a variety of regional and global issues of common concern.

Present at the meeting were Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, ZHO; Wael Mohammed Jad, Ambassador of Egypt to the UAE, and Saeed Abed, Chairman of the Emirati-Egyptian Parliamentary Friendship Society.