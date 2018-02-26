Al Bowardi opens UMEX and SimTEX 2018 conference

Organised by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, in collaboration with the General Command of the Armed Forces, the conference has attracted participation from leading local and international military and industrial experts, academics and professionals in the fields of unmanned systems, simulation and training who are discussing the key challenges, developments and future prospects of the rapidly evolving industry.

Held under the theme "Focusing Next Generation Technologies on Tomorrow’s Threat", the conference had three sessions to identify the emerging trends, issues and threats in unmanned systems. It also examined the operational capabilities, theoretical aspects and innovative concepts across defence and commercial applications of simulations and training technologies.

In an opening speech, Maj. Gen. Falah Al Qahtani, Assistant Under-Secretary for Policy and Strategic Affairs at the Ministry of Defence, said: "The UAE continues to set global benchmarks in the unmanned systems sector in its pursuit to become a leading hub for emerging technologies in line with the UAE's strategic vision. The vision focuses on developing our defense industries, building capacities, qualifying national workforce and building global partnerships."

Brigadier General Rashid Mohammed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of UMEX and SimTEX 2018, added: "By convening leading decision-makers and experts from across the world, UMEX has reiterated the active role of UAE in shaping the future of unmanned systems and enhancing our preparedness to address future technological challenges.”

"The conference," Al Shamsi said, "has addressed some of the most pressing challenges facing unmanned systems and simulation and training at a time these technologies have become widely available on a global level. This has increased the risk of falling such technologies in wrong hands that will affect the stability of the world, prompting us to take the proactive measures to prevent such scenarios and threats.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, CEO of ADNEC Group, said that: "ADNEC has been working closely with all its strategic partners to ensure the success of this specialised conference. As we are hosting one of the largest and most prominent international platforms for defence-related companies, we have made every effort to deliver exceptional services and facilities to meet the expectations of both exhibitors and visitors. In addition to providing unparalleled opportunities for the defence industry to showcase the latest technologies in unmanned sector, the dual event has allowed the participants to network and form partnerships with the representatives of major companies, and share expertise."

Al Dhaheri also said that ADNEC, in collaboration with the General Command of the Armed Forces, is working towards combining both the theoretical and practical aspects of the conference by hosting internationally renowned experts and specialists to present their expertise through the specialised conference platform.

Moderated by Tate Nurkin, Senior Director, Strategic Assessment and Future Studies Centre, Janes, the first session of the conference discussed the enhancement of Inter-operability of Advanced Unmanned Systems in Multi-Domain Environments, including the latest technological concepts to leverage the enormous potential of unmanned systems in support of future operations in various civilian and military sectors.

The second session, "Integration of Unmanned Systems into Defence Mechanism", discussed the need to strike a balance between live demonstrations that feature realistic scenarios and interactive training through facilitating real-life simulation technology environment at a lower cost.

The third session, "Leveraging the Simulation Industry to Maximise Training Objectives", featured a dialogue on global markets, the competitive environment and future requirements. It discussed the potential challenges and opportunities in unmanned systems and simulation and training through attracting expert assistance, industries and professionals. It also examined the key characteristics of the training environment, its competitiveness, constant changes and the latest ideas that shape strategies, tactics, operations and other aspects in this field.

Besides benefiting from the participation of key experts and decision makers from both military and civilian sectors, the event also presented many recommendations to enhance the unmanned systems and simulation and training sectors.