Al Maktoum Library opens in Scotland

A group photo after the opening of the new Al Maktoum Library PTC, Scotland

Mirza Al Sayegh, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Al Maktoum College of Higher Education, and Patrick Cairns, Chief Executive of the PTC, unveiled the plaque with the inscription of the library’s name.

Sheikh Hamdan recently donated GBP40,000 to establish the library, to benefit injured police personnel who are being treated at the centre. The Al Maktoum College of Higher Education has also cooperated with the centre to supply it with books and various publications.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Abdullah Al Ansari, Massoud Saleh, Dr. Abu Bakr Jaber Abu Bakr, Acting Director-General of the College, and Alison Daly, Operations Manager and Deputy Centre Manager at the PTC, as well as several of the centre’s officials.

The library will house the book, titled, "My Vision," by the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in the English language, as well as another book, titled, "Tajaarub," by Sheikha Hissa bint Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, about the world of horses.

Al Sayegh presented a new donation from Sheikh Hamdan worth GBP40,000 to support the centre’s projects, initiatives and requirements.

The PTC has 67 rooms for patients undergoing physiotherapy and psychiatry sessions, and around 1,500 people have benefitted annually from its services. It also purchased an "alter-treadmill" device for physiotherapy, which was funded Sheikh Hamdan.

Al Sayegh stressed that Sheikh Hamdan encouraged the construction of the library and the college will supply it with books, in coordination with the foundation.

Cairns thanked Sheikh Hamdan for supporting the Centre and added that his support will enable it to provide services to its guests.

At the end of the visit, both sides exchanged commemorative shields.