Mohammed bin Rashid receives Panama President

His Highness welcomed President Varela in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the UAE and Panama, as well as means to create new channels of communication between the two countries across various sectors, including trade and investment, culture and tourism.

Varela presented investment opportunities in Panama, and means to further enhance partnerships between the two sides, emphasising his country's desire to strengthen cultural, economic and trade ties with the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed the establishment of new bridges of cooperation with Panama, highlighting the vital role the private sector plays in both countries to build successful trade and investment partnerships that benefit both nations.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of Dubai Ruler's Court; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, and Ibrahim Mohammed Juma Hassan Al Mansouri, UAE Ambassador to Panama.